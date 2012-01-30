MELBOURNE Jan 31 Woolworths,
Australia's top supermarkets chain, reported on Tuesday a
1.1 percent rise in second-quarter food and
liquor sales from stores open for more than a year,
missing market forecasts.
Six analysts had expected 1.4 percent growth in
like-for-like Australian food and liquor sales in the second
quarter.
The company has warned since last August that it expected a
tough year to June 2012 with food prices falling, shoppers
spending less and arch rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers
, beefing up competition.
Woolworths has said net profit growth would be limited to
between 2 and 6 percent this year.
