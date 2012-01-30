MELBOURNE Jan 31 Woolworths, Australia's top supermarkets chain, reported on Tuesday a 1.1 percent rise in second-quarter food and liquor sales from stores open for more than a year, missing market forecasts.

Six analysts had expected 1.4 percent growth in like-for-like Australian food and liquor sales in the second quarter.

The company has warned since last August that it expected a tough year to June 2012 with food prices falling, shoppers spending less and arch rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers , beefing up competition.

Woolworths has said net profit growth would be limited to between 2 and 6 percent this year.

