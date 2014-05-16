May 16 Woolworths Holdings Ltd :
* Intends to fund total expected purchase consideration and
existing David Jones working capital requirements, via a
combination
* Combination includes WHL cash on hand, and to extent that
WHL cash on hand available to fund total expected purchase
consideration is less than 10,000 mln rand
* Combination includes a $400 million (3,980 mln rand)
bridge loan ("Australian Bridge Facility"); and - balance of
total expected purchase consideration being funded from equity
bridge facility
* Equity bridge funding is expected to be repaid out of
proceeds of an underwritten renounceable rights offer proposed
to be undertaken by co
* Woolworths Proprietary Limited, will also raise a 10,000
mln rand term facility to refinance an existing short term
facility drawn down to fund group's working capital commitments
and fund any shortfall
* Intends to commence proposed rights offer after proposed
acquisition has been completed
* Will determine, in consultation with funders, detailed
terms of proposed rights offer, including amount of financing to
be raised, offer price per share and number of shares to be
issued
* Details once finalised will be released on SENS and will
be set out in proposed rights offer
* Has entered into a volume standby underwriting agreement
with funders in relation to underwriting proposed rights offer
* Assuming a continuance of recent performance of WHL and
David Jones, proposed deal is not expected to restrict WHL's
ability to maintain its dividend policy, fund future growth
