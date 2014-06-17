June 17 Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Shareholders are advised all resolutions necessary to implement proposed acquisition and matters relating to proposed rights offer, were approved

* Proposed acquisition relates to entire issued share capital of David Jones Limited, an iconic Australian department store retailer

* Shareholders are further advised that David Jones scheme meeting is scheduled to take place on 30 June 2014 and proposed acquisition is expected to be completed on 17 July 2014