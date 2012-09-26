SEOUL, Sept 26 Woongjin Holdings
said the sale of water purifier maker Woongjin Coway
to local private equity fund MBK Partners was "halted" after the
holding company filed for court receivership earlier on
Wednesday, throwing the $1.1 billion deal into question.
Woongjin Holdings is Woongjin Coway's largest shareholder
with a 28.4 percent stake. MBK Partners agreed to pay 1.2
trillion won ($1.1 billion) for a combined 31 percent stake in
Woongjin Coway in August.
The deal was expected to be one of the largest private
equity-led deals in Asia this year.
MBK had been due to complete payment in a few days, sources
familiar with the deal said.
Officials at Woongjin Holdings, Woongjin Coway and MBK
Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.