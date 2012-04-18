* Woongjin Holdings puts 30.9 pct stake in water purifier
company up for sale
* Woongjin Holdings targets as much as $1.7 billion for
stake -source
* Sellside adviser Goldman targets international bidders,
private equity funds -source
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, April 18 Private equity funds
Affinity Equity Partners, MBK Partners and a listed retail unit
of Lotte Group are among prospective bidders for an around $744
million stake in Korean water purifier company Woongjin Coway
, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Conglomerate Woongjin Holdings has put a 30.9
percent stake in Woongjin Coway on the block and hired Goldman
Sachs to manage the sale. The stake is worth around $744
million based on Tuesday's closing share price, but Woongjin
Holdings is targeting as much as $1.7 billion, according to
South Korean media reports also confirmed by one of the sources.
Goldman Sachs recently sent out a memorandum to potential
bidders, including Korean and international strategic bidders
and private equity funds, the source added.
Affinity, Goldman and MBK declined comment. Lotte Shopping
last week told the Korean stock exchange its parent
Lotte Group was looking to appoint advisers on its bid.
The sources declined to be identified as the information was
private.
Woongjin Holdings is keen on expanding its foothold in the
solar industry, and last year invested heavily in subsidiaries
Woongjin Energy and Woongjin Polysilicon to build
new facilities and expand polysilicon production capacity.
The firm said it was considering selling the stake in Coway
in February.
The launch of the Coway stake sale had been planned for
after first round bids for a majority stake in electronics
retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd, in which Lotte Group and
international private equity funds were considering
participating.
But the Hi-Mart deal is on hold with the company's chief
executive Sun Jong-koo and others charged with neglecting their
duties and embezzlement totaling 259 billion won ($228
million).
Coway products are rented to consumers, and the company
makes further revenue through door-to-door sales generated by
staff who maintain products in consumers' homes.
The company has operations in Japan, Thailand, China,
Malaysia and the United States.