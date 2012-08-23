SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's Woongjin Holdings Co
said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it is
considering selling its unlisted solar cell unit, Woongjin
Polysilicon Co, as part of restructuring efforts, but added that
nothing has been decided.
A Woongjin Holdings official said Woongjin Polysilicon's
creditors, including Woori Bank and eight other companies, have
previously requested repayment of an outstanding syndicated loan
of around 300 billion won ($265 million) in total.
Last week, Woongjin Holdings said it would sell a stake in
water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to private
equity fund MBK Partners for 1.09 trillion won ($960 million).
($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)