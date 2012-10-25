* Top shareholder Woongjin Holdings willing to sell Coway to
MBK-court
* Woongjin Holdings had filed for court receivership in Sept
* Set to be one of Asia's largest private equity deals in
2012
SEOUL, Oct 25 South Korea's Woongjin Holdings
is willing to complete a $1.1 billion deal signed in
August to sell a near 30 percent controlling stake in water
purifier maker Woongjin Coway to domestic private
equity fund MBK Partners, a court said.
The deal, one of the largest private equity-led transactions
in Asia this year, appeared to be in jeopardy when it was halted
after Woongjin Holdings applied for court receivership in late
September, just days before its completion.
But a South Korean court overseeing Woongjin's receivership
proceedings said in a statement on Thursday that Coway's biggest
shareholder agreed in principle to honour its existing
stock-purchase agreement with MBK.
Woongjin Holdings will submit an official request to the
court next week to go ahead with the deal, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said. The source declined to say if the
terms of the deal will be changed.
Woongjin Holdings declined to comment. Officials at MBK
Partners were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)