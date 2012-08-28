UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
Aug 28 Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it revised Woonsocket, Rhode Island's credit ratings outlook to negative.
The rating agency also affirmed the city's B2 underlying rating on its general obligation debt, affecting about $225 million in long-term debt.
"The negative outlook reflects the challenges that the city faces in renegotiating with its collective bargaining units to make substantial operating expenditure cuts while simultaneously raising revenues to eliminate the fiscal 2013 budget gap and obtain structural balance," the rating agency said in a statement.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the authority's creditors.