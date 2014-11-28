SEOUL Nov 28 South Korea's auction of a controlling stake in Woori Bank, the country's second-largest lender, attracted only one bid, from China's Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, local wire service Yonhap said on Friday.

According to South Korean rules, two bidders or more were needed for the sale of the 30 percent government-owned stake, worth an estimated 3 trillion won ($2.7 billion), to proceed. Government officials weren't immediately available for comment.

Anbang, which agreed to buy the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc for $1.95 billion earlier this year, had been previously flagged as interested in the bank, Yonhap said.

The auction process was the government's fourth attempt to recoup the remainder of a total of more than $12 billion used to bail out the bank and affiliates over a decade ago.

Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd, the only South Korean company to have previously publicly expressed interest in the controlling stake, said separately on Friday it didn't submit a bid.

