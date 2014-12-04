SEOUL Dec 4 South Korea's government has
suspended the sale of a controlling stake in Woori Bank
valued at around $2.7 billion, the country's
financial regulator said on Thursday.
The announcement by the Financial Services Commission was
widely expected after the government's fourth attempt to sell a
controlling stake in Woori Bank collapsed on Friday after
attracting a lone bid. Analysts had valued the 30 percent stake
on sale this time at about 3 trillion won ($2.71 billion).
Under South Korean rules, at least two bidders were needed
for the sale to proceed.
The government has repeatedly tried to sell Woori Bank in a
bid to recoup some of the more than $12 billion it spent to bail
the bank and its affiliates out more than a decade ago.
(1 US dollar = 1,115.0300 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)