SEOUL, July 21 South Korea, which has failed in four attempts to sell its controlling stake in Woori Bank , the country's second-largest lender, said on Tuesday it plans to sell around 30-40 percent in several blocks ranging from 4 percent to 10 percent each.

The government, which holds 51 percent of Woori Bank, has repeatedly tried to sell out in a bid to recoup some of the more than $12 billion it spent to bail out the bank and its former affiliates a decade ago.

The country's Financial Services Commission said in a statement that there is no sales timetable yet. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe)