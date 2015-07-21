BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
SEOUL, July 21 South Korea, which has failed in four attempts to sell its controlling stake in Woori Bank , the country's second-largest lender, said on Tuesday it plans to sell around 30-40 percent in several blocks ranging from 4 percent to 10 percent each.
The government, which holds 51 percent of Woori Bank, has repeatedly tried to sell out in a bid to recoup some of the more than $12 billion it spent to bail out the bank and its former affiliates a decade ago.
The country's Financial Services Commission said in a statement that there is no sales timetable yet. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: