SEOUL Nov 28 South Korea's Kyobo Life Insurance
Co Ltd said it would not bid for a controlling stake in Woori
Bank, the country's second-largest lender,
abandoning an interest it had expressed in the holding put up
for sale by the government.
A Kyobo Life spokesman confirmed South Korea's third-largest
insurance company had not submitted an offer for the stake of 30
percent, seen by analysts as worth around 3 trillion won ($2.73
billion).
Kyobo Life had been the only South Korean company to
publicly flag interest in the stake. The sale is part of
government efforts to recoup a total of more than $12 billion
used to bail out the bank and its affiliates over a decade ago.
South Korean rules require two bidders or more for the bid
process to be deemed valid and continue to the next stage.
($1=1,099.3200 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Clarence Fernandez)