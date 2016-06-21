By Joyce Lee and Ho Binh Minh
| SEOUL/HANOI, June 21
SEOUL/HANOI, June 21 South Korea's Woori Bank
expects to establish a Vietnam unit this month or in
July, a bank official said on Tuesday, as part of the lender's
plans to expand its network in the expanding market of Southeast
Asia.
Woori Bank, South Korea's largest bank in terms of
consolidated assets as of the end of March, is awaiting approval
from relevant authorities to established a wholly-owned unit in
Vietnam, the official said.
A Vietnamese banking source said the State Bank of Vietnam,
the country's central bank, was expected to grant a licence for
the South Korean lender shortly.
South Korea is now the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam,
with large investments placed to turn it into a Southeast Asian
production hub by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG
Electronics Inc.
Other major Korean companies in Vietnam include Kumho
Construction, Posco group, Hanjin
Logistics and Kumho Tire.
A free trade agreement between South Korea and Vietnam that
came into effect last December gives more incentives for Korean
firms to invest.
Woori Bank's Vietnam unit, once licensed, would most likely
be a vehicle to expand South Korean investment in a country
where it has been limited to operating two branches. Other
competitors include HSBC, ANZ, Standard Chartered Bank as well
as Shinhan Bank.
With the expected approval, Woori Bank would seek to
strengthen its localised service to Vietnamese retail customers
through channels including its mobile banking platform Wibee
Bank and chat app Wibee Talk.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL and Ho Binh Minh in HANOI;
Editing by Keith Weir)