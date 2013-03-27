EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Woori alleged losses on mortgage-linked CDOs
* Bank of America, RBS also had lawsuits dismissed
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 27 Citigroup Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by Woori Bank over losses from mortgage-related investments, the third such defeat in a U.S. court for a South Korean bank that had been put under state control following financial crises.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said Woori failed to prove that Citigroup acted fraudulently in selling it $95 million of collateralized debt obligations backed by residential mortgage-backed securities.
South Korea's government owns 57 percent of Woori's parent, Woori Finance Holdings Co.
Lawyers for Woori were not immediately available for comment.
In its May 2012 lawsuit, Woori contended that Citigroup knew the CDOs were backed by securities that could and did prove toxic, and which were issued by entities formed by the bank that had no workers, no operating history, and nominal capitalization - "essentially mail drops," as Swain put it.
But Swain said Woori's complaint made only a few specific connections between its CDO purchases and any alleged improper behavior by the third-largest U.S. bank.
"Woori relies on vague and conclusory allegations" regarding Citigroup's alleged knowledge of inadequate underwriting standards, improper treatment of poorly performing loans, and alleged pressure on credit rating agencies to inflate ratings.
"These allegations are insufficient to meet Woori's fraud pleading burden," she wrote. Swain also dismissed a claim of negligent misrepresentation.
The dismissal was without prejudice, and Swain gave Woori 30 days to file an amended complaint.
Created in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, Woori is the South Korean financial sector's biggest victim of the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis, having written off much of a roughly $1.5 billion stake in credit default swaps and CDOs.
In December, a different Manhattan federal judge dismissed Woori's lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc over losses on $80 million of debt securities.
Then in February, a third Manhattan federal judge dismissed Woori's case against Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit over losses on $143 million of debt securities.
The case is Woori Bank v. Citigroup Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-03868.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.