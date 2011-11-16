SEOUL Nov 16 South Korea's Woori Bank is planning to lodge a lawsuit against Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Scotland related to over 1 trillion won ($888 million) in losses on its 2005 derivatives investments, a company spokesman said.

The Woori Bank spokesman said its board recently approved the plan.

However, he declined to give further details such where the suit may be filed in advance of the filing itself.

In 2005, Woori Bank invested around $1.5 billion in CDO and CDS products but saw huge losses when the global financial crisis hit afterwards.

A Citibank Korea spokesman was not available for comment. A spokesman at Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

A RBS official in Seoul said the firm was looking into the matter, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media. ($1 = 1126.150 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Jungyoun Park and Cho Meeyoung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)