SEOUL Dec 16 KB Financial Group was
among three suitors to place final bids for a controlling stake
in the brokerage unit of Woori Finance Holdings, the
company said on Monday, in a deal seen to be worth around 1
trillion won ($949.94 million).
The other two bidders were NongHyup Financial Group Inc and
Seoul-based private equity firm PineStreet Group, officials at
the respective firms confirmed on Monday.
The sale of a 37.9 percent stake in Woori Investment &
Securities Co Ltd is part of the government's
attempt to sell its entire 57 percent stake in Woori Finance to
recoup more than $11 billion of bailouts since the Asian
financial crisis in the late 1990s.
Woori Finance and KB Financial declined to comment.
PineStreet confirmed the bid but declined to comment on what
investors it had partnered with.
($1 = 1052.7000 Korean won)
