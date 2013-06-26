SEOUL, June 26 South Korea said on Wednesday it would put 14 units of Woori Finance Holdings up for sale in three stages by the end of 2014, in its fourth attempt to privatise the Country's largest financial holding company.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC), the country's top regulator, announced it would the start the sale process of Woori's regional affiliates Kyongnam Bank and Kwangju Bank in July, with deal closing planned in first half of 2014.

Sales of brokerage Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd and smaller units including a life insurer and asset manager will also begin in July, with plans to close the sale in the first half of next year.

Flagship Woori Bank, which accounted for 81 percent of Woori Finance Holding's net profit in 2012, will be sold by the end of 2014, the FSC said.

Woori Finance Holdings will be split into three holding companies, each controlling Woori, Kyongnam and Kwangju banks respectively. With the regional banks spun off, the remaining holding company will be merged into Woori Bank.

Although it will be the South Korean government's fourth attempt to privatize Woori, this will the first under the new Park Geun-hye administration since it came to power in February.

The government owns 57 percent of Woori Finance Holdings through state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp.

South Korea injected 12.8 trillion won of taxpayers' funds to bail out Woori following the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, of which the government has retrieved a little less than half as of April. ($1 = 1160.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by David Chance)