SEOUL, July 27 Bidders stayed away from the sale
of a 6 trillion won ($5.23 billion) controlling stake in South
Korea's Woori Finance Holdings, a spokesman for
state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp said on Friday.
The South Korean government put up for sale its 57 percent
stake in Woori earlier this year, in the third attempt to
privatise the country's biggest financial holding company by
assets.
The preliminary auction for the stake closed at 5pm (0800
GMT) on Friday. Korea Deposit Insurance Corp is handling the
bidding process.
($1 = 1146.8500 Korean won)
