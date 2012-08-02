SEOUL Aug 2 South Korea decided to suspend the
sale of its 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in
Woori Finance Holdings after failing to evoke
interest from potential buyers, a Financial Services Commission
official said on Thursday.
The Public Fund Oversight Committee, an independent
decision-making body overseeing government auctions, decided to
halt its latest attempt to sell Woori after no bidders emerged
in an initial bidding last week.
This was the government's third unsuccessful attempt to sell
South Korea's largest bank holding company by assets.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)