BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 55 pct to 75 pct
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
SEOUL Dec 2 A consortium joined by private equity firm MBK Partners were among suitors to place final bids for the bad-loan unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd , two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The deal is expected to be worth around 300 billion won ($283.47 million) or less, one of the sources said.
A Woori official declined to comment.
The sale of Woori F&I Co Ltd is part of the government's attempt to sell its entire 57 percent stake in Woori Finance to recoup more than $11 billion of bailouts since the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to issue 17th series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date April 17, 2020 and coupon rate 0.03 percent per annum