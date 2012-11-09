* Injects $50 mln with French partner NewAlpha
* To seed two hedge funds in first quarter next year
* Seeders smell opportunity in tough capital raising climate
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Nov 9 Singapore-based Woori Absolute
Partners is raising a $200 million seeding fund with French
joint venture partner NewAlpha to invest in capital-starved
Asian hedge funds looking for backers.
A seeding fund injects early stage capital into a hedge fund
in exchange for a cut in the fund's revenues. Such businesses
flourish in a grim capital raising environment, like the one
currently prevailing in Asia.
While hedge fund managers are reluctant to share profits,
rising competition from a number of spin-outs from banks as they
shut proprietary trading desks are spurring the hunt for
seeders.
"This is very much a supply and demand imbalance," Edward
Moon, co-founder of Woori Absolute Partners, said.
"We see a lot of great supply but the demand in terms of
capital chasing that supply has really dwindled and we think
that is a great opportunity," said Moon.
Woori and NewAlpha launched the fund on Nov. 1 and are
raising capital from Asian and European investors. They have
injected $50 million into the fund initially and have spent the
last 18 months screening more than 150 Asian hedge funds.
Two of them could get roughly $25 million each in the first
quarter of next year, Antoine Rolland, chief executive of
NewAlpha said, adding they plan to seed several others during
2013 as they raise more capital.
Woori, part of South Korea's Woori Investment & Securities
, joins the likes of Hong Kong-based Samena Capital
in seeding Asian hedge funds.
Seeders typically lock-up capital for two to three years.
They take 20-30 cents of every dollar earned by hedge funds
in addition to their share of the return generated, a price many
smaller managers in Asia are willing to pay in exchange for
long-term capital and other help such as marketing and business
buildout.
Woori's move comes as some other seeding investors have
wound back their investments. European seeder FRM Capital
Advisors this year pulled out of Hong Kong-based Isometric
Investment, while Singapore-based Orvent Asset Management shut
down its hedge fund after Swedish seeder Brummer & Partners took
its money back.
Samena Capital, however, is currently raising $300 million
for its second seeding fund, half of which it expects to get
next year, to add to its first $100 million fund.
Samena, which provides $25-50 million in seed capital, will
invest in least two new hedge funds in the first half of 2013,
said managing director Julius Wang.
"It's quite an easy conversation to have right now," said
Wang. "It's the best environment for a seeder and for our
investors too who can get a double bang for their buck."
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Richard Pullin)