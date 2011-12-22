SEOUL Dec 22 Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd is looking into shoring up capital to compete with local peers as its capital adequacy ratio, while above the required level, is lower than other financial groups, a company source said on Thursday.

"We find it necessary to raise capital, but nothing has been determined yet," the source said.

The online edition of the Korea Economic Daily reported that the country's biggest financial services group by assets was pursuing a rights offering worth up to 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion), which a Woori spokesman denied.

The source added that state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp, which holds a 57 percent stake in Woori, would make a decision on the capital increase. ($1 = 1147.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)