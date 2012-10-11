(Corrects Facebook stock symbol to FB.O)

Oct 11 Cloud-based human resources software company Workday Inc priced its initial public offering at $28 a share on Thursday, above its expected range, an underwriter said.

The company raised $637 million by pricing 22.75 million Class A shares, making it the largest tech IPO since Facebook . (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Gary Hill)