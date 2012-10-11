By Olivia Oran and Alistair Barr
Oct 11 Cloud-based human resources software
company Workday Inc priced its initial public offering
at $28 a share on Thursday, above its expected range, an
underwriter said.
The company raised $637 million by pricing 22.75 million
Class A shares, making it the largest tech IPO since Facebook
.
Earlier in the week, Workday raised its price range to $24
to $26 per share from $21 to $24 per share.
The IPO values the Pleasanton, California-based company,
often cited as a leader in the burgeoning business of providing
software services to companies over the Internet, at almost $4.5
billion.
Workday was co-founded by ex-PeopleSoft executives David
Duffield and Aneel Bhusri who left PeopleSoft following its
acquisition by Oracle Corp in 2004. The company, whose
software helps enterprises such as Hewlett-Packard
manage resources like employees, will have a dual class voting
structure, with Class B shares worth 10 times the voting power
of Class A shares.
Duffield and Bhusri will hold 67 percent of the company's
voting power following the IPO.
The company, which competes with SAP and Oracle,
is the latest in a series of IPOs from cloud-based companies,
which let customers access their data and computing power from
remote servers. Proponents of cloud computing say it helps cuts
costs.
Other recent public offerings from cloud-based companies
include ServiceNow, Demandware Inc and
Guidewire Software Inc.
"Workday is going right after the heart of enterprise
technology which is financials and HR," said Jeff Richards, a
partner at GGV Capital who has invested in cloud computing
companies. "People are interested in it because they may think
it could be as big as Salesforce.com Inc one day."
Workday's revenue nearly doubled in 2011 to $134.4 million.
Its net loss widened to $79.6 million from $56.2 million.
There has been rapid consolidation in the human resources
software market as tech giants like International Business
Machines Corp, SAP and Oracle have snapped up smaller
players.
While consumer facing Internet companies like Facebook
, Zynga and Groupon have struggled in
recent months, firms focusing on the enterprise market like
Workday have seen their shares soar.
"The enterprise market stands to gain a lot more than the
Internet space," said Lee Simmons, industry specialist at Dun &
Bradstreet. "These are companies that provide a really tangible
service to other businesses which is the value that investors
see."
Workday has over 340 customers including American
International Group Inc, Flextronics International Ltd
, Four Seasons Hotels and Kimberly-Clark Corp.
The company's venture backers, Greylock Partners and New
Enterprise Associates, are not selling any shares in the
offering. Workday will use the IPO proceeds for expansion and
working capital.
Other large deals during the week included real estate
services firm Realogy Holding Corp's $1.1 billion
offering which priced Wednesday night.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead
underwriters for the Workday the offering.
Workday will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the
ticket "WDAY."