Oct 1 Silicon Valley-based Workday Inc, which
provides cloud-based human resource software, said it plans to
sell 22.75 million Class A shares in its initial public offering
at between $21 and $24 each.
The company had confidentially filed for an IPO in July
under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act. It
subsequently filed in August to raise up to $400 million in an
IPO.
At the mid-point of the expected range, the offering will
raise about $512 million, valuing the company at $3.6 billion.
Pleasanton, California-based Workday was co-founded by
ex-PeopleSoft executives David Duffield and Aneel Bhusri who
left PeopleSoft following its acquisition by Oracle Corp
in 2004.