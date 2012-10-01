Oct 1 Silicon Valley-based Workday Inc, which provides cloud-based human resource software, said it plans to sell 22.75 million Class A shares in its initial public offering at between $21 and $24 each.

The company had confidentially filed for an IPO in July under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act. It subsequently filed in August to raise up to $400 million in an IPO.

At the mid-point of the expected range, the offering will raise about $512 million, valuing the company at $3.6 billion.

Pleasanton, California-based Workday was co-founded by ex-PeopleSoft executives David Duffield and Aneel Bhusri who left PeopleSoft following its acquisition by Oracle Corp in 2004.