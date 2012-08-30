WRAPUP 2-Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
Aug 30 Workday Inc, which provides cloud-based human resource software, filed with regulators to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
In a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company listed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co as lead underwriters to the offering.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
Workday intends to list its Class A common stock under the symbol "WDAY", but did not reveal the exchange on which it will list the shares.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Recasts with Trump)
* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)