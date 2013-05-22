May 22 Workday Inc, a provider of
Web-based human resources software, reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as subscription revenue
rose 85 percent.
The company's net loss per share narrowed to 20 cents per
share in the first quarter from 61 cents a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 15 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 61 percent to $91.6 million. Subscription
revenue rose to $68.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 18
cents per share on revenue of $86.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.