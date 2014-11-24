(Refiles to clarify the company is reporting results for the
third quarter)
Nov 24 Workday Inc, which makes
cloud-based human resources software, reported a wider
third-quarter loss as costs jumped.
The company's net loss widened to $59.9 million, or 33 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $47.5 million, or
27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Workday posted a loss of 3 cents per share.
Revenue rose 68 percent to $215.1 million.
