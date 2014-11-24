(Refiles to clarify the company is reporting results for the third quarter)

Nov 24 Workday Inc, which makes cloud-based human resources software, reported a wider third-quarter loss as costs jumped.

The company's net loss widened to $59.9 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $47.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Workday posted a loss of 3 cents per share.

Revenue rose 68 percent to $215.1 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)