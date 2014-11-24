(Adds shares, outlook)
Nov 24 Workday Inc, a maker of
cloud-based human resources software, reported a
wider third-quarter loss as costs jumped, sending its shares
down 5 percent after the bell.
Workday, whose software is used to manage employee
performance, payroll and expenses, reported a 58 percent rise in
costs as it spent more on product development as well as sales
and marketing.
The company's net loss widened to $59.9 million, or 33 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $47.5 million, or
27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 3 cents per
share.
The company, whose rivals include SAP SE and
Oracle Corp, said revenue rose 68 percent to $215.1
million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 10 cents per
share on revenue of $205.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also forecast current-quarter revenue of
$219-$222 million, while analysts on average were expecting
$220.5 million.
Workday shares were trading down 5.18 percent at $87.70 in
extended trading on Monday. Up to Monday's close of $92.49, the
stock had risen about 11 percent this year.
