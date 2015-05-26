May 26 Workday Inc posted a 57 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong subscription growth for its web-based human resource management software.

The company's revenue rose to $251 million in the first quarter ended April 30 from $159.7 million a year earlier.

Net loss widened to $61.6 million, or 33 cents per share, from $59.4 million, or 32 cents per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)