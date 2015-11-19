Nov 19 Human resources software maker Workday Inc reported a bigger quarterly net loss, hurt by higher spending on sales, marketing and product development.

The company's net loss widened to $77.8 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $59.9 million, or 33 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $305.3 million from $215.1 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)