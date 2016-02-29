MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires lead for retirement business
May 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired Lisa Margeson to lead its newly formed retirement client experience and communications group.
Feb 29 Workday Inc reported a bigger quarterly net loss, hurt by higher spending on sales, marketing and product development.
The company's net loss widened to $81.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $59.5 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $323.4 million from $226.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired Lisa Margeson to lead its newly formed retirement client experience and communications group.
May 16 Some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores were only accepting cash on Tuesday because of a payment system outage that the company blamed on an overnight software update that knocked some cash registers offline.