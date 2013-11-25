* Third quarter adj loss $0.12/shr vs est. loss $0.17/shr
* Third quarter rev up 76 pct
* Shares jump 8 pct after the bell
Nov 25 Workday Inc, a provider of
Web-based human resources software, guided fourth-quarter
revenue well above expectations after reporting a 76 percent
jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong growth in
subscriptions.
Workday's shares rose as much as 8 percent after the bell.
The company, which makes software to manage employee
performance, payroll and expense, said it expects revenue to be
$133-$138 million in fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting
$128.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company competes with Salesforce Inc and Oracle
Corp in the fast-growing cloud software market but has
yet to turn a profit.
Cloud computing technology, which lets customers access data
from remote servers, is thought to be faster and cheaper than
traditional in-house infrastructure.
Workday's net loss narrowed to $47.5 million, or 27 cents
per share, in the third quarter, from $41.5 million, or 67 cents
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 12
cents per share.
Revenue jumped 76 percent to $127.9 million. Subscription
sales rose 82 percent to $93.9 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 17 cents per share on
revenue of $117.7 million.
Workday's customers include companies such as TripAdvisor
Inc and Yahoo Inc.
The company's shares, which had a blockbuster listing last
October, have risen more than 34 percent this year. They closed
at $73.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.