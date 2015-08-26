Aug 26 Workday Inc reported a 51.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in subscription to its web-based human resource management software.

The company's revenue rose to $282.7 million in the second quarter ended July 31, from $186.8 million a year earlier.

Net loss widened to $69.4 million from $69.2 million. But on a per-share basis, it fell to 37 cents from 38 cents because of higher share count. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)