By Mitch Lipka
Oct 29 More than 40 million Americans earn money
while driving around in their cars, making them eligible for a
valuable business mileage deduction from the Internal Revenue
Service.
At 56 cents a mile, less than two business miles equals a
dollar. So for someone driving 25,000 business miles a year,
$14,000 in deductions is at stake.
Keeping an accurate mileage log used to be an arduous task
involving a notepad and paper, but most people do not bother
with the work. Many recreate their trips after the fact. Some
just make it up. Do it wrong and you could get an audit.
"Getting a lot of round numbers means people either aren't
tracking or are rounding," says P.J. Wallin, 33, a certified
public account from Richmond, Virginia.
Bill Nemeth, an enrolled agent who represents clients in IRS
audits, says most of his clients tend to exaggerate their
business mileage and, when audited, it can be challenge to try
to prove they actually drove the miles. Nemeth says he even uses
Carfax reports from cars that clients have sold in order to
document the actual mileage of the vehicles. In more than 25
years of doing taxes, Nemeth can recall only one client who
presented a log that was clearly used daily.
MileIQ, which sells a GPS device that helps track mileage,
surveyed about 1,000 of its users and found that only 36 percent
of them had kept a written log previously. Another 18 percent
admitted to making up numbers after the fact, 15 percent said
they did nothing with their mileage, and 11 percent said they
used their calendars to go back and recreate driving distances.
But in today's highly automated world, apps and standalone
GPS devices take the work out of the process, so there are no
more excuses. Prices and functions vary, and some personal
preference is involved.
Here are three different approaches - all of which are
tax-deductible as a work expense.
MileIQ (www.mileiq.com/)
This iPhone app (scheduled to be out soon for Androids)
promises to be more automated than its cousins - always running
in the background. It costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.
Lighter drivers, however, can use it for free. Users can log 40
drives a month before they would have to take a paid
subscription, so you can take it for a test drive.
The idea is that the app does most of the work, although
eventually users have to look over the results and eliminate
listings that were not for business. Data from the app is
regularly uploaded to the cloud, and reports sent automatically
via email. Users can also customize the data.
MileIQ co-founder Charles Dietrich says the app actually
learns from patterns and increasingly knows when a trip is of
the reimbursable sort and when it is not.
Easy Mile Log (www.easymilelog.com/)
This device, which costs $149, is a small GPS tracking
device you leave in your car. When you start a drive, press a
button to note the trip is either work or personal. It will
document the date and time of your travels, where you started,
where you went and the distance. You can dump the data from the
device onto your computer using a USB cord.
EasyBiz Mileage Tracker (www.easybizmileage.com/)
At $2.99, EasyBiz Mileage Tracker is a cheaper app option,
but not quite as automated as the others. Instead, it relies on
the user to create what is basically a computer-assisted mileage
log - starting and stopping each trip, while it notes the
location and the distance via GPS.
Mileage Tracker allows users to customize report printing
and add other entries - like tolls, for instance - that could
come in handy when doing mileage reports.
