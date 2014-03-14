LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Laurent Guyot as a managing director of financial institutions group debt capital markets from UBS as it seeks to fill a void that has developed from a number of key departures in recent weeks.

Over the past two weeks, the bank has lost Daniel Bell, head of debt capital markets capital products in the EMEA region to Swiss Re, and Julia Hoggett, who ran DCM coverage for European commercial paper, covered bonds and green bonds, to the Financial Conduct Authority.

In the higher ranks of the bank, Paul Richards announced his retirement after a 28-year career at the firm, during which he held a number of senior debt positions.

Guyot will start his new role in June and will focus on the Netherlands, reporting to Jeff Tannenbaum, long-standing head of syndicate, and newly-appointed head of European DCM origination.

Guyot started out covering the Benelux for UBS in July 2006 and then expanded his remit into France in October 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile, moving onto head up coverage for France and Benelux FIG DCM.

Prior to UBS, he covered the Benelux at Citigroup where he worked as an associate for over four years.

Guyot's departure is the latest in a string of exits from the Swiss bank. Gilles Renaudiere, an executive director covering Nordic financial institutions group DCM at the Swiss bank left in February for BNP Paribas, while Robert Ellison, UBS's co-head of EMEA FIG DCM, left at the end of December 2013. Johan Eriksson, EMEA head of global capital solutions, Eva Porz, who also worked in capital solutions, and Anthony Tobin, who worked on the FIG syndicate desk, all left the bank last year.