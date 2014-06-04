* Full-year EPRA NAV jumps 43 pct to 496 p/shr
* Raises final dividend to 7.09 p/shr from 6.45 p/shr
* Shares rise 6 pct
(Adds analyst comment, background, share movement)
June 4 Britain's Workspace Group Plc
reported a 43 percent jump in full-year net asset value as the
landlord saw an increase in occupancy and charged higher rates
in a recovering commercial property market.
Shares in the company rose as much as 6 percent, making the
stock the top percentage gainer on the FTSE-250 Midcap index
on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The real estate investment trust, which provides office
spaces to small businesses, said EPRA net asset value (NAV) - a
key measure of industry performance - rose to 496 pence per
share in the year to March 31 from 348 pence a year earlier.
EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) net asset
value excludes market adjustments of effective cash flow hedges,
deferred tax relating to revaluation movements and capital
allowances and derivatives.
"(Full year 2014) may be hard to repeat but we still
forecast Workspace to deliver the leading total returns among UK
REITs on a 12-month view," analysts at Liberum Securities said
in a note.
"Trading at a 6 percent discount to one-year forward NAV, we
see this as a compelling entry point for a stock still in its
mid-cycle."
Last year, growth in the UK commercial property business
climbed to its highest level since 2010, with income returns
from commercial assets rising to 6.8 percent, data from real
estate benchmark provider Investment Property Databank Ltd
showed. (link.reuters.com/gum36v)
The growth due to historically low interest rates and a
general economic recovery has also helped Britain's two biggest
REITs, Land Securities Group Plc and British Land Co
Plc, post a sharp rise in full-year net asset value.
Workspace's focus on refurbishment and redevelopment drove
up rents during the period, Chief Executive Jamie Hopkins said
in a statement.
The company charged like-for-like rent per square foot of
15.28 pounds, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier.
Brixton Road, London-based Workspace refurbishes and
redevelops properties where clients such as Ralph Lauren Corp
and Britain's Metropolitan Police have taken up space.
The REIT raised its final dividend to 7.09 pence per share
from 6.45 pence a year earlier.
(Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Gopakumar Warrier)