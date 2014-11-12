(Corrects paragraph 3 to say EPRA net asset value rose to 597
pence, not 101 pence)
Nov 12 Workspace Group Plc said it would
place up to 14.6 million new shares, after huge demand for
commercial spaces in the UK helped the landlord for small
businesses post a rise in first-half EPRA net asset value.
The company said the cash-box placing represents 9.99 percent
of its current issued share capital and the proceeds would be
used to refurbish properties and snap up new ones in core London
locations.
First-half EPRA net asset value - a key measure for
developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose 20
percent to 597 pence in the six months ended Sept. 30, Workspace
said.
