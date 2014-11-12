(Corrects paragraph 3 to say EPRA net asset value rose to 597 pence, not 101 pence)

Nov 12 Workspace Group Plc said it would place up to 14.6 million new shares, after huge demand for commercial spaces in the UK helped the landlord for small businesses post a rise in first-half EPRA net asset value.

The company said the cash-box placing represents 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital and the proceeds would be used to refurbish properties and snap up new ones in core London locations.

First-half EPRA net asset value - a key measure for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings - rose 20 percent to 597 pence in the six months ended Sept. 30, Workspace said. (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)