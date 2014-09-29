U.S. Supreme Court snubs Chesapeake Energy in bonds dispute
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
LONDON, Sept 29 Workspace Group Plc
* Announces disposal of an industrial portfolio
* To dispose of a portfolio of non-core industrial estates for gross proceeds of £44.3m, to Capital Industrial One, BV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer