BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil sees Nigerian Finance
Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Colombian Finance
Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo as "great" candidates to head the
World Bank, signaling increased coordination among developing
nations to challenge the United States for the bank's top seat.
The BRICS nations and other developing countries are in
"close contact" about the nominations to lead the World Bank,
Brazil's Finance Ministry Secretary of Foreign Affairs Carlos
Cozendey told Reuters.
"We continue to believe that the president (of the bank)
should be chosen based on merit, and it is very positive to have
an open competition process in which the candidates compete with
their own views about the bank," Cozendey wrote in an e-mail
response to questions.
Okonjo-Iweala and Ocampo, both with credentials as
economists and diplomats, are set to be nominated to the lead
the bank, according to sources with knowledge of the process.
