LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - News that the World Bank is set to
issue as much as USD4.3bn in rupee bonds has revived talk of the
viability of a so-called Curry bond market.
However, while issuance in rupees may make sense for the
World Bank, because it is expected to use the proceeds to lend
in the same currency, it makes less sense for other potential
foreign issuers.
The World Bank confirmed last week that it was planning to
issue USD4.3bn over the next three years in the local Indian
market as a way to boost its lending capacity to the
subcontinent.
The institution's exposure to India is reaching its limit of
USD17.5bn. However, as it raises local cash and passes it on to
the government, it will be able to boost that number to almost
USD22bn and maintain its current pace of lending to India at
USD4bn a year.
There was only one bond from a non-Indian entity and that
was in 2004 when the Asian Development Bank sold a 10-year
INR5b n ( USD110m at the time) paper at 17bp over the government
securities for a yield of 5.4%.
When the deal priced, the market expected similar deals to
do the same. The IFC and the World Bank probed the market and
created local shelf registrations, but funding levels did not
make sense and both backed out.
Unfortunately for proponents of a Curry bond market, the
dynamics that stopped such deals taking off years ago remain
largely unchanged.
UNAPPEALING RATES
For instance, one banker in India calculated that, if the
World Bank was to issue a rupee deal right now, it would
probably have to pay a level of around 50bp-60bp over Indian
Government bonds, even though its credit quality is better than
Baa3/BBB- rated India.
Assuming it followed the ADB's 2004 trade and sold a
100-year paper, it would translate to a yield in the 9.1%-9.2%
area.
"Local investors may have limited incentive to buy bonds of
multilateral agencies in rupees unless their investment
regulations are suitably amended. Currently, rupee bonds of
multilaterals are classified in the same bucket as locally
triple-A rated corporate bonds issued by state-owned entities
that offer much higher rates to investors. Investors would be
able to buy multilaterals at finer spreads in case these are
classified in the same bucket as State Development Loans and/or
Special Bonds," said Shameek Ray, head of capital markets, I-Sec
PD.
As the rupee is not deliverable, Curry bond issuers will not
be able to make a currency swap onshore. If they opted for an
offshore synthetic swap using non-deliverable forwards, the 9.1%
that the World Bank would have to pay is equivalent to some
310bp over Libor.
Local regulations also mean banks cannot use World Bank
bonds - or other Curry bonds - for capital or liquidity
purposes, further denting their appeal to local investors.
Therefore, the main interest for them to hold such paper
will be for repo purposes, although banks and other investors
will, undoubtedly, enjoy the diversification and the pick-up on
Indian Government bonds.
While foreign investors may well appreciate the extra return
for holding such bonds (relative to their holdings in the same
credit elsewhere), they have limited access to the rupee bond
market.
In short, with a funding level that does not make sense for
most issuers and no great clamour from rupee investors to buy,
Curry bonds are likely to remain far less appealing than India's
national dish.