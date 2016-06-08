(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Rahul Jacob

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Developing countries are going to have to find a new textbook for growth. The worldwide export boom that propelled residents of many emerging markets to higher incomes is not coming back any time soon. That's the grim lesson from the World Bank's latest downward revision to its global GDP forecasts. Domestic consumption and investing in infrastructure will have to pick up the slack.

Slowing trade in commodities and manufactured goods are among the main reasons the World Bank now thinks the world economy will grow by just 2.4 percent this year, half a percentage point less than it predicted in January. Countries exporting raw materials and agricultural commodities have been hit hardest - despite the oil price bounce, the World Bank now thinks GDP in these economies will expand by just 0.4 percent this year. In January, it still expected a 1.6 percent increase. Sub-Saharan Africa is growing at its slowest rate in nearly two decades, the International Monetary Fund warned last month. Conversely, developing economies that import crude are proving resilient; the World Bank expects this group - which includes China and India - to grow by 5.8 percent this year.

The developing world can't expect much help from richer countries and China. Trade volumes have been sluggish since 2010, and global trade in current dollars dropped to $16.5 trillion in 2015 from $19 trillion a year earlier, the World Trade Organisation reported in April. Corporate investment remains subdued because many companies are still highly leveraged.

That means growth will have to come from domestic consumers and from governments building roads, ports and power plants. The Ivory Coast, Kenya and and Senegal will grow by more than 5 percent this year on the back of infrastructure spending and private consumption. India, which is expected to expand by 7.6 percent in 2016, has been helped by the government speeding up its road-building programme, and by a jump in motor-cycle and auto sales. As developing economies abandon their old growth models, their efforts to catch up with the rest of the world will have to begin at home.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The World Bank on June 7 revised its forecast for global GDP growth in 2016 to 2.4 percent, down from the 2.9 percent increase that the bank had predicted in January.

- The World Bank reduced its growth forecast for advanced economies by 0.5 percentage points to 1.7 percent, and lowered its prediction for developing economies by 0.6 percentage points to 3.5 percent.

- It slashed growth forecasts for commodity exporting countries by 1.2 percentage points to 0.4 percent for this year, adding that this accounted for 40 percent of the overall downward revision.

- The International Monetary Fund expects growth in sub-Saharan Africa to slide to 3 percent in 2016, its lowest level in nearly two decades, Reuters reported on May 3. The IMF blamed low commodity prices, drought and an outbreak of Ebola for the slowdown.

- The IMF warned on April 12 that a prolonged recession in Brazil fanned by political turmoil will drag on economic growth for the next two years in Latin America, a region already struggling with the effects of falling commodity prices.

- World Bank Global Economic Outlook report - June 2016: bit.ly/1gIuEF3

- Reuters: IMF sees sub-Saharan Africa growth near two-decade low in 2016

- Reuters: Brazil's worsening crisis to drag on Latin America's growth - IMF

