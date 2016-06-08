(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Rahul Jacob
HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Developing
countries are going to have to find a new textbook for growth.
The worldwide export boom that propelled residents of many
emerging markets to higher incomes is not coming back any time
soon. That's the grim lesson from the World Bank's latest
downward revision to its global GDP forecasts. Domestic
consumption and investing in infrastructure will have to pick up
the slack.
Slowing trade in commodities and manufactured goods are
among the main reasons the World Bank now thinks the world
economy will grow by just 2.4 percent this year, half a
percentage point less than it predicted in January. Countries
exporting raw materials and agricultural commodities have been
hit hardest - despite the oil price bounce, the World Bank now
thinks GDP in these economies will expand by just 0.4 percent
this year. In January, it still expected a 1.6 percent increase.
Sub-Saharan Africa is growing at its slowest rate in nearly two
decades, the International Monetary Fund warned last month.
Conversely, developing economies that import crude are proving
resilient; the World Bank expects this group - which includes
China and India - to grow by 5.8 percent this year.
The developing world can't expect much help from richer
countries and China. Trade volumes have been sluggish since
2010, and global trade in current dollars dropped to $16.5
trillion in 2015 from $19 trillion a year earlier, the World
Trade Organisation reported in April. Corporate investment
remains subdued because many companies are still highly
leveraged.
That means growth will have to come from domestic consumers
and from governments building roads, ports and power plants. The
Ivory Coast, Kenya and and Senegal will grow by more than 5
percent this year on the back of infrastructure spending and
private consumption. India, which is expected to expand by 7.6
percent in 2016, has been helped by the government speeding up
its road-building programme, and by a jump in motor-cycle and
auto sales. As developing economies abandon their old growth
models, their efforts to catch up with the rest of the world
will have to begin at home.
On Twitter twitter.com/RahulJJacob
CONTEXT NEWS
- The World Bank on June 7 revised its forecast for global
GDP growth in 2016 to 2.4 percent, down from the 2.9 percent
increase that the bank had predicted in January.
- The World Bank reduced its growth forecast for advanced
economies by 0.5 percentage points to 1.7 percent, and lowered
its prediction for developing economies by 0.6 percentage points
to 3.5 percent.
- It slashed growth forecasts for commodity exporting
countries by 1.2 percentage points to 0.4 percent for this year,
adding that this accounted for 40 percent of the overall
downward revision.
- The International Monetary Fund expects growth in
sub-Saharan Africa to slide to 3 percent in 2016, its lowest
level in nearly two decades, Reuters reported on May 3. The IMF
blamed low commodity prices, drought and an outbreak of Ebola
for the slowdown.
- The IMF warned on April 12 that a prolonged recession in
Brazil fanned by political turmoil will drag on economic growth
for the next two years in Latin America, a region already
struggling with the effects of falling commodity prices.
- World Bank Global Economic Outlook report - June 2016: bit.ly/1gIuEF3
- Reuters: IMF sees sub-Saharan Africa growth near
two-decade low in 2016
- Reuters: Brazil's worsening crisis to drag on Latin
America's growth - IMF
RELATED COLUMNS
Trouble ahead
Seven Samurai
All fall down
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Kathy Gao)