By Nina Chestney LONDON, June 2 Europe's top oil and gas companies urged governments around the world to introduce a global pricing system for carbon emissions on Monday, as governments meet in Bonn, Germany, to work on a U.N. deal to fight climate change. Thirty-two energy companies led by Russia's Gazprom accounted for almost a third of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions in 2013 if the burning of all the coal, oil and gas they produce is taken into account, a study by information provider Thomson Reuters and global sustainability consultancy BDS Consultancy showed last month. Emissions from the use of a company's products are usually excluded from corporate carbon accounts, which are based on emissions during operations, because they are outside firms' control. Below is a table of the top 20 of these emitters in descending order, based on the most recent available data from 2013. All figures have been rounded up to the nearest whole number. COMPANY COUNTRY GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS 2013 Gazprom Russia 1.26 billion tonnes Coal India India 820 million tonnes Glencore Xstrata Switzerland 811 million tonnes Petrochina China 807 million tonnes Rosneft Russia 705 million tonnes Royal Dutch Shell Netherlands 683 million tonnes Exxon Mobil United States 677 million tonnes Total France 600 million tonnes China Petroleum & China 588 million tonnes Chemical Corporation Petroleo Brasileiro Brazil 573 million tonnes Petrobras BP Britain 478 million tonnes Chevron United States 425 million tonnes BHP Billiton Britain 407 million tonnes Eni Italy 330 million tonnes Statoil Norway 294 million tonnes Lukoil Russia 286 million tonnes RWE Germany 235 million tonnes ConocoPhillips United States 216 million tonnes Anglo American Britain 187 million tonnes Rio Tinto Britain 177 million tonnes Source: here (Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)