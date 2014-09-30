By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Chef Wylie Dufresne is
preparing to close his 11-year-old wd-50 restaurant, which has
been a New York mecca for food enthusiasts to taste cutting-edge
dishes.
Dufresne's inventive applications of molecular gastronomy,
or techniques that can radically alter the appearance or texture
of food, have influenced other chefs and helped transform the
menus at other top restaurants. But the landlord's decision to
tear down the building means the end of the pioneering
restaurant.
Once wd-50 closes on Nov. 30, Dufresne will focus on Alder,
a casual New York dining spot that he opened last year.
Dufresne, who was born in Providence, Rhode Island, spoke to
Reuters about closing the restaurant and molecular gastronomy.
Q: How will you mark the restaurant's last day?
A: We haven't decided yet. (We might) do something amazing
in a big blowout or do something very simple and probably in
some ways very unexpected. It's an emotional day, and it's an
emotional decision.
Q: What has wd-50 meant to New York's food scene?
A: I hope we could be remembered as a place where you could
get delicious food that made you think, that made you smile,
that it was fun place to eat. There were things you couldn't
have anywhere else in the city possibly at its time. We have
another restaurant. It's not the end of our story.
Q: Do you see wd-50's style of food and cooking techniques
adopted by other chefs?
A: Adaptation is the greatest form of flattery. If we are
doing things that are catching on and are becoming part of the
technique other chefs in the city or around the world are using,
that means we have succeeded and we are leaving a legacy.
Q: What is your definition of molecular gastronomy?
A: It is a field of scientific study, so it is not accurate
to refer to it as a style of cooking. It's like calling a style
of cooking biology. It does a bit of disservice to refer to a
cook as a molecular gastronomist just as to say a molecular
gastronomist is a chef.
I'm not trained as a scientist or to perform my job as a
scientist does. The work of a molecular gastronomist is of
imminent interest to a chef. It helps us all to be better cooks.
The foam and the gels might come and go ... but they are not the
tenets of molecular gastronomy.
Q: Are there plans for another wd-50 in the future?
A: We are actively trying to find a new home. I have several
ideas that I would like to explore. It's not just another
version of wd-50. That is compelling to me, but there are other
ideas I would like to explore.
Squash-roasted peanut soup with bay scallops, fig "tobacco"
(Serves 4)
Fig "tobacco" preparation (start at least two days prior):
30g chicory powder
70g dried fig
1g toasted anise seed
30g peanut butter
1 clove of garlic, sliced and toasted in oil
Blend everything in a food processor to grainy texture.
Place in dehydrator for 24-48 hours, until dry. Re-grind.
Soup:
325g roasted squash
150g vegetable stock or chicken stock
10g roasted garlic
180g pressure-cooked, roasted peanuts
300g squash juice
Salt to taste
Place ingredients in a blender and blend until very smooth.
Strain through a chinois and season with salt.
Pressure-cooked peanuts:
200g roasted peanuts
1000g water
Place ingredients and a pinch of salt inside pressure
cooker. Bring to pressure over high heat, then reduce to
medium-high and maintain 10-15 lbs. pressure or a moderate,
steady release of steam for 1.5 hours. Remove from heat. Wait
15-20 minutes and then release remaining pressure and carefully
remove lid. Strain nuts and discard liquid.
Pickled bean sprouts:
100g bean sprouts, trimmed
150g water
100g vinegar
50g sugar
5g salt
Bring water, vinegar, sugar and salt to a boil. Pour 100g of
the resulting pickle over sliced bean sprouts. Allow to sit
overnight.
Scallops:
225g bay scallops
Salt/cayenne
Bean sprouts
Peanut oil
Chopped peanuts
Season scallops lightly with salt and cayenne and place in a
Ziploc bag. Remove as much air as possible and place in a
controlled water bath and poach at 60 degrees Celsius for 8
minutes. Once cooked, remove scallops from the bag and toss
lightly with peanut oil, sprouts and chopped nuts. Divide
scallops among 4 bowls and ladle soup around. Dust bowls with
tobacco and serve.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Von Ahn)