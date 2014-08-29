AMSTERDAM Aug 29 Somalia filed a suit against
Kenya at the U.N.'s highest court, seeking to resolve a
long-running dispute over lucrative oil reserves in the Indian
Ocean.
Somalia asked the International Court of Justice in The
Hague to determine the maritime boundary between the coastal
nations, which disagree about the rights for exploration and
collect revenue from oil discoveries.
Somalia asked the court to intervene, saying "diplomatic
negotiations, in which their respective views have been fully
exchanged, have failed to resolve this disagreement," a
statement issued by the court early Friday said.
Somalia has said the row risks deterring multinational oil
companies from exploring for oil and gas offshore east Africa.
Kenya recently identified eight new offshore exploration
blocks available for licensing, and all but one of them are
located in the contested area.
The row could threaten exploration rights that Kenya has
granted to oil and gas companies, which have already started
exploring in the area.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by John Stonestreet)