BRASILIA Brazil will fail to implement so-called fourth-generation wireless technology in the 700 megahertz spectrum used elsewhere in the world in time for the 2014 soccer World Cup, the president of telecommunications industry regulator Anatel told Reuters.

The situation, however, will not prevent tourists from using their mobile phones in the country, said Jõao Rezende, president of Anatel, in an interview. While the 700 MHz band is not unoccupied, Brazil's 4G operations are currently using the 2.5 gigahertz band - which may not be compatible with all smartphones used in North America and Europe.

Last June Brazil auctioned rights to 4G operations in the 2.5 GHz spectrum, which requires more antennas for the same coverage compared with the 700 MHz spectrum. Regulators are working to transition digital television broadcasts out of the 700 MHz band.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Alonso Soto; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)