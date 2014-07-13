Venus reaches first Melbourne Park semi in 14 years
MELBOURNE Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years.
RIO DE JANEIRO Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer, called into the side for the World Cup final against Argentina minutes before kickoff following an injury to Sami Khedira, was himself substituted after 31 minutes on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Kramer got a nasty blow to the head in a challenge with Argentina's Ezequiel Garay in the 18th minute and carried on after treatment before leaving the field looking dazed to make way for Andre Schuerrle.
Khedira, originally named in the starting eleven, suffered a calf muscle injury during the warm-up.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.