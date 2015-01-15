(Adds details, quotes, shares)
By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin
MILAN Jan 15 World Duty Free (WDF),
which runs stores in some of Europe's busiest airports, plans to
turn around its Spanish business, expand in the United States
and cut costs as it targets underlying 18 percent earnings
growth in the next three years.
In a business plan for 2015 through 2017 unveiled on
Thursday, the world's second-largest travel retailer sought to
convince investors it can put its house in order before it sets
out to attract industry partners.
"The plan makes the company stronger ... we want to play a
part in sector consolidation," the Italy-based company's Chief
Executive Eugenio Andrades said in a presentation to investors.
The plan is intended to help WDF find a new industrial
partner to replace Italy's Benetton family as a controlling
shareholder, sources told Reuters last month.
WDF makes 44 percent of its revenue from operations in
Britain, on the back of heavy traffic through London's Heathrow
and Gatwick airports. It hopes to improve its operations at
other sites by integrating various divisions and cutting costs.
One focus will be its Spanish business, where profitability
has been hit because of rising rents for its stores at airports
and lower-than-expected number of passengers moving through
sites, especially Madrid's Barajas.
"It is not a transformational plan, it is rolling out what
we have," Andrades said. "Don't expect risky adventures to areas
where we are not (present). I don't see major risks."
WDF shares jumped more than 5 percent after the business
plan was released, reaching levels last seen in October. They
closed up 3 percent at 8.59 euros.
Analysts said the stock trimmed earlier gains after
investors noted the company was basing its guidance on adjusted
figures and not parameters used previously.
The company said it expects to report adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
335 million euros ($393 million) in 2017, up from 284 million
seen for last year.
Net debt is expected to fall to 365 million euros in 2017,
from an upwardly revised figure of 950 million for end-2014.
"The plan was what we largely expected, although the
top-line targets do seem challenging," a Milan-based analyst
said, asking not to be named.
WDF said adjusted EBITDA would be between 279 million euros
and 294 million this year.
($1 = 0.8525 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)