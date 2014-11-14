(Adds comments from new CEO)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN Nov 14 Italy's World Duty Free
on Friday appointed Chief Commercial Officer Eugenio Andrades to
the role of CEO replacing Jose Maria Palencia who stepped down
after disagreements over strategy.
Shares in the travel retailer rose on the news as analysts
welcomed the appointment of someone with good knowledge of the
business.
The stock has lost nearly 30 percent of its value after the
group last month revealed higher-than-expected rental costs
linked to a Spanish airport contract.
Shares in WDF closed up 2 percent on Friday outperforming a
1 percent rise in Italy's blue-chip index.
Andrades told an analysts' conference call that management
was looking actively for "important opportunities" in the sector
as the sector consolidates.
Also on Friday WDF posted a 5.7 percent rise in
third-quarter underlying core earnings to 89 million euros and
confirmed its full year guidance excluding some restructuring
costs and higher rents to be paid for the extension of a
contract with London's Heathrow airport.
Sales were up 13 percent in the period after stripping out
the contribution of a U.S. airport retail unit WDF bought from
Autogrill last year before it was spun off from the
motorway and airport restaurant operator.
WDF said it will present a new business plan by the end of
January to better integrate its Spanish and British operations.
It is also targeting higher profitability at its Spanish
operations and expansion in the United States.
The group, which now has head offices both in London and
Madrid, will make the British capital its only headquarters, the
company said.
Andrades said, however, that World Duty Free was not
planning to move its listing to London, at least in the short
term.
Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company would provide
advice on strategy, the group said in a statement.
(Editing by Valentina Za and Elaine Hardcastle)