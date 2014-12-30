MILAN Dec 30 Italy's Benetton family is ready
to halve its 50 percent stake in World Duty Free to
make the travel retailer more attractive to a potential partner
in the industry, two sources close to the matter said.
A merger with a rival company would help the world's
second-largest travel retailer cope with the rising costs of
airport concessions, which is set to hit its profitability in
Spain. A merger would also give the retailer more bargaining
power in dealing with suppliers.
Analysts also said a diluted stake in World Duty Free (WDF)
would be easier to manage for the Benettons as the family
prepares to hand over to a large number of heirs a business
empire ranging from motorway concessions to the eponymous
clothing retailer.
World Duty Free, which expects sales of between 2.38 billion
and 2.43 billion euros ($2.89-$2.95 billion) this year, up
around 15 percent from 2013, runs shops in some of Europe's
busiest airports including Heathrow and Gatwick in London.
The Benettons, who control WDF through their Edizione
Holding vehicle, spun off the airport business from
caterer Autogrill in October last year paving the way
for a possible tie-up.
The family is now willing to give up control, the sources
said.
"The Benettons are not against diluting their stake under 30
percent," a source with knowledge of the family thinking said.
The source added the family would be happy with a 15-20 percent
stake in a well-managed, larger group.
WDF had no comment.
WDF's portfolio of airport concessions has an average length
of nine years, longer than rivals, thanks to its ability to
negotiate an extension of the contracts ahead of their expiry.
The group reaps 60 percent of its core profits from its
British business, which has emerged unscathed from the euro zone
crisis.
However, its Spanish business is under pressure because of
the rents it pays for airport shops are set to rise
significantly next year due to a specific term in its contract.
At the end of September, WDF had net debt of four times its
cash core earnings, higher than market leader Dufry's
3.3 percent level.
WDF is set to approve by mid-January a three-year budget as
it seeks to turn around its Spanish business, make its U.S.
operations more profitable and reduce any overlap between its
British and Spanish business.
"Once the multi-year budget is approved, the group will
focus on searching for an industrial partner," the source close
the family said.
WDF's newly appointed Chief Executive Eugenio Andrades has
pledged to look at alliances in the sector.
WDF has had contacts with some rivals, including Dufry which
last year bought smaller rival Nuance, the second source said.
South Korea's Lotte Duty Free has also looked at
WDF, according to press reports.
But finding a partner could take some time and valuation
could be a hurdle.
"The Benettons think WDF is worth nearly 3 billion euros
based on the discounted cash flow method," the source close to
the family said.
WDF is valued at around 2 billion euros at current market
prices.
($1 = 0.8199 euros)
(Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Louise
Heavens)